Synovus Financial Corp Has $353,000 Stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.07% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNMA. Strategic Equity Management acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,927,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 208.1% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 77,584 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 119.6% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 72,375 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 906,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,579,000 after purchasing an additional 62,690 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 160.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 81,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 50,339 shares during the period.

NASDAQ GNMA opened at $50.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.21. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $51.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

