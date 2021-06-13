Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 706 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 271.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 448.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $66.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.19. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $66.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.76%.

Several research firms have commented on FAF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

