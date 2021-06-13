Synovus Financial Corp Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,094 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 337,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 33.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 22,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $4.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

