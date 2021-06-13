HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 26,982 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,982 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,436,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,219,000 after buying an additional 155,239 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 486,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 26,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCRN opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $644.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.72. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.85 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

