Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $104,247,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $58,407,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,205,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,084,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 280.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 580,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,037,000 after buying an additional 428,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $27.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. The firm had revenue of $106.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

