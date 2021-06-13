Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.45 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,132 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $9,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,467,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,097,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,835,000 after buying an additional 493,925 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1,843.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 344,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after buying an additional 326,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,348,000 after buying an additional 306,210 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,813,000 after buying an additional 235,945 shares during the period.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.01. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCSG. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

