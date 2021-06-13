Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 769,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Murphy Oil worth $220,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,217,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,932,000 after acquiring an additional 407,605 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 18.1% during the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,961,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after buying an additional 300,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after buying an additional 43,798 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 957,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 937,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after buying an additional 270,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

MUR stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 3.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

MUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.81.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $91,167.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 6,087 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $129,348.75. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,566 shares of company stock worth $2,130,152. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

