Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 14.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,156 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,681,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,905 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 72,580 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Plains GP from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of PAGP opened at $12.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 2.21. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 9.24%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.