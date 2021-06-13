Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Myers Industries posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Myers Industries.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

MYE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,826.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Myers Industries by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 27,399 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,722,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MYE opened at $21.36 on Friday. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.80 million, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 63.53%.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myers Industries (MYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.