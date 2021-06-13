Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $701,800.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $701,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 523,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,767,582.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $994,249.58.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $71.89 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.72 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.25 and a beta of 0.42.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

