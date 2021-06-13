Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) SVP Sarah Condella Sells 5,450 Shares of Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EXAS opened at $121.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXAS. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,691 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 72.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,205,607,000 after buying an additional 3,836,169 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 278.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,851,000 after buying an additional 3,197,782 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,195,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,419,000 after buying an additional 215,604 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $352,668,000 after buying an additional 836,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

