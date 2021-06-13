Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires New Holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $288,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $496,000.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III alerts:

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.