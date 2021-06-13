HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.29% of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $509,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000.

HAP stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $49.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.03.

