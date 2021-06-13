HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $897,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,347,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,907,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 18,822 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 384.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 56,263 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 342.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 26,040 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.53.

