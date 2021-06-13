HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRCL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Stericycle by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after buying an additional 12,543 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,441,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,940,000 after acquiring an additional 41,348 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRCL stock opened at $74.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.19. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.14 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -571.88, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

