HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,133 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in FormFactor by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 92.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 389,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 187,410 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FORM shares. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $520,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,481.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

