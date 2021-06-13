Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $321,000 Position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 23,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYLD opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $25.46.

