Owen N. Witte Sells 9,969 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,916,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ALLO opened at $26.10 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $46.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLO. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,472,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,372,000 after purchasing an additional 160,057 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,343,000 after buying an additional 654,713 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,080,000 after buying an additional 424,778 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,305,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,081,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,678,000. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

