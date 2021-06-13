Owen N. Witte Sells 9,969 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,916,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of ALLO opened at $26.10 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $46.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,472,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,372,000 after purchasing an additional 160,057 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,343,000 after buying an additional 654,713 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,080,000 after buying an additional 424,778 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,305,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,081,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,678,000. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.
Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.
