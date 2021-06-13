Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Director Tony Christianson Sells 10,401 Shares

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Director Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $340,944.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tony Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of Titan Machinery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $338,307.78.

TITN stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $720.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24. Titan Machinery Inc. has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $35.24.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,458,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Titan Machinery by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

