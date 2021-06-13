Advisors L.P. Ortelius Purchases 31,529 Shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Stock

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius acquired 31,529 shares of Trecora Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $267,681.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trecora Resources stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96. Trecora Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $211.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.23). Trecora Resources had a net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $54.59 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trecora Resources by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after buying an additional 87,034 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in Trecora Resources by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 715,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 44,490 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trecora Resources by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Trecora Resources by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 81,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Trecora Resources by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

