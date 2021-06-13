John T. Baldwin Sells 12,800 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $24.44 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.28.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.