LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 28.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in LTC Properties by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in LTC Properties by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in LTC Properties by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial lowered LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $38.33.

LTC opened at $39.25 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.12. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.96.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 29.51%. Research analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.61%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

