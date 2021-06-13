Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Uranium Participation Co. (TSE:U)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$6.02. Uranium Participation shares last traded at C$5.91, with a volume of 416,706 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on U. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Uranium Participation from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TD Securities downgraded Uranium Participation from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Uranium Participation from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

The firm has a market cap of C$888.99 million and a P/E ratio of 19.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.50.

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.98). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uranium Participation Co. will post 0.2704493 earnings per share for the current year.

Uranium Participation Company Profile (TSE:U)

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

