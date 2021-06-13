BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.41. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$17.21, with a volume of 7,806,559 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BB shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on BlackBerry to C$11.30 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.40 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.12.

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.74 billion and a PE ratio of -7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.03.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

