BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNCC opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. BNCCORP has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.25. The company has a market capitalization of $141.73 million, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.29.

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

