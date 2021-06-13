BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BNCC opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. BNCCORP has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.25. The company has a market capitalization of $141.73 million, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.29.
About BNCCORP
