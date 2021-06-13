$8.33 Million in Sales Expected for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will announce $8.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.50 million and the lowest is $8.17 million. TransAct Technologies posted sales of $5.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year sales of $36.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.85 million to $36.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $58.37 million, with estimates ranging from $58.36 million to $58.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TransAct Technologies.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.89% and a negative return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 million.

TACT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet raised TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 23,958 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 388,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 195,795 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $3,229,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TACT opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 2.01. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.72.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAct Technologies (TACT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.