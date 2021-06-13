Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.27.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Jamf in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of JAMF opened at $31.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a PE ratio of -212.05. Jamf has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $51.00.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

