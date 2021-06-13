NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.94 Million

Brokerages predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will announce sales of $32.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.10 million to $34.46 million. NanoString Technologies reported sales of $22.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year sales of $148.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $144.25 million to $150.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $187.74 million, with estimates ranging from $184.13 million to $196.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NSTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $59.31 on Friday. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a current ratio of 14.10.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,764,649.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,044,994.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $305,206.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,655 shares of company stock worth $6,268,326. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 444.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 79,533 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at $386,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth $82,139,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 526.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after buying an additional 108,934 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 37.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 266,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,510,000 after buying an additional 72,256 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

