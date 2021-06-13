Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Heska were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,437,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,318,000 after acquiring an additional 139,109 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 815,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,751,000 after acquiring an additional 31,101 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,731,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $206.22 on Friday. Heska Co. has a 52 week low of $81.98 and a 52 week high of $217.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 8.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.61 and a beta of 1.68.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. Heska’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.20.

In other Heska news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

