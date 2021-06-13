BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 75.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,454 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Zuora were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $355,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $37,104.48. Insiders have sold a total of 81,168 shares of company stock worth $1,294,807 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Zuora in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zuora presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

NYSE ZUO opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $17.95.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.49% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

