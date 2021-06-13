Swiss National Bank Acquires 900 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

In other news, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $70,368.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,647 shares of company stock valued at $798,339 over the last 90 days. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PFS opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.07. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $25.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.30.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.84%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

PFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.