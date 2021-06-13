Mawson Infrastructure Group (MIGI) versus Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ: MIGI) is one of 111 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Mawson Infrastructure Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mawson Infrastructure Group
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Mawson Infrastructure Group Competitors
|614
|2954
|4474
|87
|2.50
Profitability
This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mawson Infrastructure Group
|N/A
|-969.68%
|-272.90%
|Mawson Infrastructure Group Competitors
|-26.00%
|-1,924.54%
|-9.26%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mawson Infrastructure Group
|N/A
|-$4.93 million
|-2.59
|Mawson Infrastructure Group Competitors
|$1.10 billion
|$3.57 million
|20.26
Mawson Infrastructure Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group. Mawson Infrastructure Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Risk and Volatility
Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.46, indicating that their average stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
54.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Mawson Infrastructure Group competitors beat Mawson Infrastructure Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining and digital asset management activities. The company matches energy infrastructure with mobile data centre solutions enabling the proliferation of blockchain technology. It operates in the United States and Australia. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.
