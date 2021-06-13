Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the May 13th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BTDPY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.80.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.