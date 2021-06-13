Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Update

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS BICEY opened at $35.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.85. Société BIC has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $40.41.

Several research firms recently commented on BICEY. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Société BIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. AlphaValue cut Société BIC to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

SociÃ©tÃ© BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products in Europe, North and Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, the Oceania, and Asia. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, markers, stickers, sticky notes, leads, whiteboards, and correction tapes, as well as graphic, coloring, mechanical, and other pencils; reusable notebooks, smart pens, slate tablets, stylus for tablets, crayons, art and craft kits, erasers, temporary tattoo markers, refillable shavers, razors shave cream, body and face lotions, finger painting products, and watercolors; correction fluids, pens, and tapes; and gel ink, roller, and fineliner pens; and ball and gel pen, color, and mechanical refills.

