Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.82. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 110,237 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $83.88 million, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 5.84.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $177,165.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 506,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,616.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 11,816.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. 20.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

