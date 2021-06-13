RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of RadNet worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,067,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after acquiring an additional 40,443 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in RadNet by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 466,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after buying an additional 114,986 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in RadNet by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in RadNet by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 295,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

In related news, Director John V. Crues sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 435,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,367,940.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $492,791.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,941 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RDNT stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. RadNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.35 and a beta of 1.68.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RadNet Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

