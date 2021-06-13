Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 6,845 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 386.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,615 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,822,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,960,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC opened at $190.77 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $100.38 and a 52-week high of $197.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

