DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells $2,316,492.36 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 15,967 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $2,316,492.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $154.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.56. The company has a market cap of $50.23 billion and a PE ratio of -20.86. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

DASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

