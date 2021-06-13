1,901 Shares in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 789.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 37,874 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $116,010.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,121 shares in the company, valued at $14,518,405.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $818,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,505,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,101. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM opened at $147.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.98. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.86 and a 12-month high of $182.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 189.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.63.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

