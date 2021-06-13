Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PATK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,989,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth $10,397,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,549,000 after purchasing an additional 118,933 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at $9,830,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after buying an additional 77,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $80.90 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $98.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.35 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

PATK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $955,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 326,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,250,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $1,356,930.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,691,221.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,002 shares of company stock valued at $4,827,693 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

