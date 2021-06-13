State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 890 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

NYSE:BGS opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.17. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.41.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 84.07%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

