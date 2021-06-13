State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,041,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,982,000 after purchasing an additional 145,671 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,612,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,350,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,088,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,228,000 after acquiring an additional 146,970 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 504,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,139,000 after acquiring an additional 117,653 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 448,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,395,000 after acquiring an additional 115,783 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LGND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $123.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.53. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

