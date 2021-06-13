Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,580 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,763,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,521,000 after purchasing an additional 387,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 939.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,873,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,041 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,278,000. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Scientific Games by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,491,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth about $63,521,000. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Union Gaming Research increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $75.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 2.13. Scientific Games Co. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $77.29.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Scientific Games Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

