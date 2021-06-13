State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $885,000 Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $177.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.72. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $216.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.97.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABG. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.89.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

