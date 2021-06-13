State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $903,000 Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $31,659.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $52,115.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,686,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $773,670 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.21.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

