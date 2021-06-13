State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,070 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Uniti Group by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.88. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.88.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

UNIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.