Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 119 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,891 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,333. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $120.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.30. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

