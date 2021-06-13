Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $243.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.90, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.19 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.44.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $312.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.95.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,725,893.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,742 shares of company stock worth $11,106,899 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

