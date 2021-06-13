Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth $1,141,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth $719,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after purchasing an additional 23,295 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

NASDAQ INCY opened at $82.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $75.52 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on INCY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.