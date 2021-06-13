Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth $1,141,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth $719,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after purchasing an additional 23,295 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ INCY opened at $82.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $75.52 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81.
In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research firms have issued reports on INCY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
