Insider Selling: Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) COO Sells 38,535 Shares of Stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $385,735.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,135.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 4,710 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $42,248.70.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

INO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 249,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 260.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 21,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 279,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 39,549 shares in the last quarter. 35.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

